TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing 4-year-old Lowell boy was found in the Merrimack River Friday, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.

Azriel Lopez, who had been missing for about two weeks, was found at around 9 a.m. near the Trull Brook Golf Course in Tewksbury, the office said in a statement.

An off-duty Massachusetts State Police lieutenant found Lopez’s body while boating on the river, the DA said. Local and state police helped remove him from the river.

Lopez was playing at a park when he fell into the water on April 19, according to his family. No foul play is suspected, the DA’s office said.

At around 5:44 p.m. that Saturday, emergency crews responded to a 911 call about a child in the water by the Western Canal near 300 Arcand Drive and the Merrimack River, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Witnesses said he was swept away by the fast-moving current.

Dive teams and local search teams swept the area for the past couple of weeks.

