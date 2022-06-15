LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials found the body of a missing 3-year-old Lowell boy in a pond that had previously been searched when he disappeared Tuesday morning has been found, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The boy, who has only been identified as Harry, was last seen on Freda Lane at his babysitter’s house Tuesday morning. Police launched a massive manhunt Tuesday and continued it Wednesday before finding Harry in 5 feet of water close to shore at a pond at a Christmas Tree farm about 650 feet from his babysitter’s house, DA Marian Ryan said.

Ryan said Lowell firefighters had searched the pond Tuesday morning and did not find Harry, and said the boy was “likely on the move” during the search yesterday. She said there were no signs of trauma.

“We will shift our focus from finding him to finding out what happened,” Ryan said. “This is obviously every parent’s worst nightmare.”

