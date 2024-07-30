SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing 17-year-old boy from Lynn was found in a Saugus pond Tuesday, four days after he was last seen, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office.

At around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Brian Lopez left his home on Warren Place, according to Lynn police. He was last seen on surveillance video walking on Myrtle Street that same morning, and his cell phone was found on Gardiner Street, police said.

The police search for Lopez, a rising senior at Lynn Classical High School, began on Sunday morning, the DA’s office said.

“Brian’s family and friends indicated Brian had an interest in spending time in Lynn Woods,” Lynn police said in a Facebook post.

On Tuesday, a few men about to go fishing in Walden Pond told Saugus police that they saw a body in the water, according to the DA. Investigators arrived on scene and determined that person found was Lopez.

“We’ve done that identification by means of clothing and some personal accessories,” Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said at a press conference Tuesday evening.

An autopsy will officially confirm his identity.

SKY7-HD flew over Walden Pond Tuesday afternoon, near the Lynn Woods Reservation, where search crews were seen along the banks of the water.

Police said they do not believe anyone else was involved in Lopez’s death. The incident remains under investigation.

