SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing 17-year-old boy from Lynn was found in Saugus Tuesday, four days after he was last seen, according to 7News sources.

At around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Brian Lopez left his home on Warren Place, according to Lynn police. He was last seen on surveillance video walking on Myrtle Street that same morning, and his cell phone was found on Gardiner Street, police said.

“Brian’s family and friends indicated Brian had an interest in spending time in Lynn Woods,” Lynn police said in a Facebook post.

SKY7-HD flew over Walden Pond in Saugus Tuesday afternoon, near the Lynn Woods Reservation, where search crews were seen along the banks of the water.

Sources told 7News that Lopez’s body was found during this search. An autopsy, however, will confirm the identity.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

