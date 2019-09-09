Body of missing man found in Walden Pond after 5-day search

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing Cambridge man was found in Walden Pond on Monday following a five-day search, officials announced.

Authorities launched the search on Thursday after recovering personal items that indicated a missing 53-year-old man was at the pond earlier in the week, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

The man’s body was detected by a state police cadaver dog aboard a search boat, Procopio said. A dive team later located the body in vegetation 35 feet below the pond’s surface.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken custody of the body.

At this time, police say there is no evidence of foul play.

An investigation is ongoing.

