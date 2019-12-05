Body of missing man found inside submerged vehicle in Merrimack River

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - The body of a missing 24-year-old man was found Thursday inside a submerged vehicle in the Merrimack River in New Hampshire, officials announced.

Local officers and New Hampshire Fish and Game officials equipped with underwater equipment found the missing man’s vehicle submerged in about 24 feet of water in Hooksett near a boat launch in Lamberts Park on Wednesday, according to the Hooksett Police Department.

A dive team returned to the scene Thursday morning after the area was secured overnight and found the man’s body inside the vehicle, police said. His name has not been released.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Foul play is not suspected.

