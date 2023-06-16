REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing man from Lynn has been found in Revere, state police said Friday night.

Police said drivers recovered the body of Joel De Los Reyes shortly after 8:30 p.m. in an area of marshland in the Rumney Marsh Reservation along Route 107 after a crew in a state police helicopter spotted De Los Reyes’ body in the area.

State police De Los Reyes had been missing since early Sunday morning when he left a party in Chelsea and called a Lyft. State police said his cell phone also called 911 a short time after he called the Lyft but immediately disconnected.

Authorities began a search for De Los Reyes on Thursday afternoon, according to state police, and were seen working through the day on Friday.

Officials on Friday night said the office of the Chief Medical Examiner had taken custody of De Los Reyes and an autopsy will be performed to figure out how he died.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)