Body of missing man recovered from water days after fatal Fall River boat crash

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a man missing since Saturday has been recovered near the site of fatal boat crash in Fall River, officials announced.

The boat operator, 35-year-old Marc Hanoud, of Berkley, was found dead 38 feet below the water on Wednesday, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Hanoud’s blue powerboat hopped in the wake of another boat at a high rate of speed, then capsized over the weekend, investigators determined.

Hanoud and his passenger, 42-year-old Brent Osborne, of Middleboro, were both ejected during the incident.

Osborne was discovered in the water by another boater and rushed back to shore. He was later pronounced dead at St. Anne’s Hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

