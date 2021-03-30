Body of missing Mass. man pulled from river in NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - The body of a missing Massachusetts man was pulled from a river in New Hampshire on Tuesday, police said.

Authorities recovered the remains of 37-year-old Greg Surbey, who was reported missing by a longtime friend on March 10, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Friends and relatives told police that they had lost contact with the Tyngsborough resident on Feb. 5.

Foul play is not suspected in Surbey’s death at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

