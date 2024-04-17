The body of a missing Massachusetts woman was found Tuesday on a trail in New York near the border between the two states, according to the Williamstown Police Department.

New York State Police notified Williamstown officers that the body of Fae Morgana Barbone, a 40-year-old missing woman last seen on March 7, was found just off the Taconic Crest Trail.

Her black Ford Fiesta was seen parked in Augusta, Maine on the day she was last seen, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police. Barbone was known to frequent the Island Pond Campsite in North Maine Woods.

On the morning of March 19, Barbone’s car was found parked at the end of Berlin Road in Williamstown, a “rural” and “isolated” hiking area near the New York border, Williamstown police said. Police used a drone and a K-9 unit to search for her, along with multiple agencies across New York and Massachusetts.

