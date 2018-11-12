NEW PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service says the body of a missing hunter from New Hampshire has been located.

Authorities say wardens found 59-year-old Todd Babula, of Portsmouth, late Sunday afternoon, a day after he was reported missing.

Babula has a camp in New Portland, Maine, and has hunted deer in the woods nearby for many years.

Officials said his truck got stuck on a snowmobile trail Saturday morning and that he made arrangements to retrieve it later in the day with help from neighbors.

The search was launched when he never returned from hunting. Maine Game Wardens used search dogs, aircraft and volunteers on the ground.

