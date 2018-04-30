Body of missing NH boy found in North Carolina

The body of a 4-year-old New Hampshire boy who was swept out to sea during a vacation in North Carolina has been found, police said.

At 7:40 a.m., representatives of the Currituck County Sheriff’s office found the body of Wesley Belisle on Carova Beach. The little boy from Manchester was swept out to sea Wednesday while walking on a beach with his mother in Kitty Hawk, N.C.

In a statement, Police Chief Joel C. Johnson said, “We hope that the outpouring of compassion and offers of support, thoughts, and prayers to the Belisle family from people all over the world can bring them some amount of solace in this time of tremendous grief.”

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

