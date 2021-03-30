Body of missing NH man pulled from river in Mass.

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - The body of a missing man was pulled from a river in Massachusetts on Tuesday, police said.

Authorities recovered the remains of 37-year-old Greg Surbey in the Merrimack River in Tyngsboro, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Friends and relatives told police that they had lost contact with him on Feb. 5.

Foul play is not suspected in Surbey’s death at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

