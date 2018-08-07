Body of missing swimmer pulled from water in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing swimmer was pulled from the water in Westford Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Dive teams and emergency crews responding to Merrill’s Quarry for a report of a missing swimmer just after 12 p.m. found a 17-year-old in the water.

There was no immediate word on the swimmer’s condition.

Police say the teen was swimming with three friends when he went under.

Westford police: teen was with 3 friends when he went under & never resurfaced..divers pulled his body out #7News pic.twitter.com/0cLebY7NRb — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 7, 2018

Tragic scene in westford…divers pull the body of a 17 year old from merrills quarry #7News pic.twitter.com/c8LX9pclCH — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 7, 2018

The Westford Police Department described the incident as an “ongoing situation.”

No additional details were immediately available.

