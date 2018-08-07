Body of missing swimmer pulled from water in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing swimmer was pulled from the water in Westford Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Dive teams and emergency crews responding to Merrill’s Quarry for a report of a missing swimmer just after 12 p.m. found a 17-year-old in the water.
There was no immediate word on the swimmer’s condition.
Police say the teen was swimming with three friends when he went under.
The Westford Police Department described the incident as an “ongoing situation.”
No additional details were immediately available.
