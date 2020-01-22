Body of missing woman found in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a woman who was reported missing in Attleboro was found Tuesday night, officials said.

Janessa Isaacs, 44, of Mary Street, had previously been the subject of a missing person investigation, according to the Attleboro Police Department.

A neighbor spotted Isaacs’ frozen body in their backyard while taking the trash out, the Attleboro Sun reported.

Investigators had been searching for Isaacs since Monday morning, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Her longtime boyfriend had called the police out of concern for her wellbeing.

Police say Isaacs’ death does not appear to be suspicious and foul play is not suspected.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Attleboro police with an investigation.

