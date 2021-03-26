Body of missing woman last seen in Lowell pulled from lake in New Hampshire

OSSIPEE, N.H. (WHDH) - The body of missing woman who was last seen in Lowell earlier this month was pulled from a lake in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Members of New Hampshire Fish and Game conducting a coordinated search on Ossipee Lake in Ossipee around 2 p.m. found the remains of 41-year-old Sinead Lyons, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Lyons was last seen walking a German Shepherd in Lowell on or around March 11, state police said.

When Lyons was first reported missing, Lowell police said that they believed she was heading to the Ossipee/Effingham area in a white Volvo station wagon.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

