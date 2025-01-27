QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of Quincy native and war hero Capt. Richard Stratton returned home via Logan Airport on Sunday.

Stratton passed away on Jan. 18. He was 93 years old.

Stratton was one of the longest-serving POWs from the Vietnam War. His body was flown from Florida to Boston and Mayor Thomas P. Koch, Navy representatives, Quincy police, and other officials met the casket on the tarmac at Logan Airport.

The Quincy Police Department provided an escort from Logan to Keohane Funeral home. The Quincy community lined Hancock Street near St. Ann Parish and Keohane Funeral home with American flags to pay tribute.

Information on Captain Stratton’s wake and funeral Services this week:

Wake: Friday, January 31, 2025, Keohane Funeral Home

Funeral: Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy. A burial with a military flyover will follow at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Captain Stratton will be buried with full military honors.

During the Vietnam War, Stratton was captured after a missile malfunction forced him to eject from his aircraft. He spent 2,251 days in North Vietnamese prison camps. Stratton returned home in March 1973, reunited with his wife, Alice, and their three sons.

Reflecting on his time in captivity, Stratton remarked, “We never doubted you would get us home. We were blessed; we were Americans!”

