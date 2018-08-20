Body of Rowley man found on Crane Beach in Ipswich

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a 46-year-old man who went missing while boating was found Monday morning on Crane Beach in Ipswich, police said.

A local fisherman called Ipswich police about 7:30 a.m. after noticing a body in the water, Ipswich Police Chief Paul A. Nikas said in a statement.

The man was identified as Sean T. Maney, 46, of Rowley, who was last heard from when he went out alone in his boat Sunday night.

Although a preliminary investigation suggests the incident was an accidental drowning, Manley’s death is being investigated by the Ipswich Police Department, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

