Body of second missing boy pulled from Chicopee river

Rescue crews recovered the body of a missing 10-year-old Rhode Island boy from a river in Chicopee on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of two missing boys in the area of 283 Fuller Road at 1 p.m. were told the pre-teen children had gone to play in the woods by the river and not returned, police said.

Officers, including a K9, an underwater response team and a state police helicopter, began searching the area.

One child was recovered from the water on Saturday and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Neither of their names have been released.

