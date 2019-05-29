Body of teen recovered from Connecticut lake

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — The body of a teenager who went missing while swimming with friends at a Connecticut lake on Memorial Day has been recovered.

New Milford police Lt. Lawrence Ash says dive teams recovered the 17-year-old boy’s body from Candlewood Lake in New Milford at about noon Wednesday.

Authorities have not released the teen’s name, but have said he is a student at Henry Abbott Technical High School in Danbury.

Police say the boy was with friends on Monday when he went missing in an area known as Dike Point Park where the water is 20 to 30 feet deep.

A boater in the area at the time says the teen’s friends say he had some sort of panic attack or anxiety attack before going under.

