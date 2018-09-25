Body of woman found 40 yards from shore in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who disappeared in the water off the Squantum neighborhood of Quincy was found dead about 40 yards from shore, police said.
Officers responding to a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. began searching for the 31-year-old woman, whose name has not been released.
The woman’s friend told officers that the woman entered the water and could not be found.
Her body was located around 5 a.m.
Quincy police do not believe her death was suspicious at this time.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)