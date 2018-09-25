Body of woman found 40 yards from shore in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who disappeared in the water off the Squantum neighborhood of Quincy was found dead about 40 yards from shore, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. began searching for the 31-year-old woman, whose name has not been released.

The woman’s friend told officers that the woman entered the water and could not be found.

Her body was located around 5 a.m.

Quincy police do not believe her death was suspicious at this time.

No further information is being released pending notification of next of kin. It does not appear suspicious at this time. — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) September 25, 2018

