Body of woman found after House Fire in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — The body of a woman has been found after an early morning house fire in New Bedford.

Firefighters responded to the scene just before 3 a.m. on Saturday and found flames coming from the back of the house and spreading to the roof.

WPRI-TV reports the woman’s body was found inside the home on the floor.

The cause of the fire and the name of the woman have not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)