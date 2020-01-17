Body of woman who vanished from Chelmsford pulled from Merrimack River

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing 54-year-old woman who was last seen in Chelmsford on the morning of Dec. 20 was pulled from the Merrimack River Friday morning, officials said.

Susan Willand was found dead along the bank of the Merrimack River around 10 a.m. by a worker using a rake machine to dredge the river near 145 Pawtucket St. in Lowell, according to a joint release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Chelmsford Chief of Police James M. Spinney and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner positively identified Willand’s body.

A preliminary investigation does not indicate any foul play.

“We are grateful to the members of the community who kept Ms. Willand and her family in their thoughts over these past several weeks as we called upon them to help locate her. Today is a sad ending to that search,” said District Attorney Ryan.

The investigation into this matter remains open and ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)