Body of woman who vanished from NH campground pulled from river

RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - The body of a missing 25-year-old woman who was last seen walking away from a campground in New Hampshire late Saturday night was pulled from a nearby river on Tuesday afternoon following an extensive, multi-agency search, officials said.

Nicole Davis, of Manchester, was found dead along the bank of the Lamprey River near the Epping line after vanishing from the Pine Acres Campground on Freetown Road, Raymond Police Chief Michael Labell announced.

Davis was consuming alcoholic beverages with her friends before she went missing around 11 p.m., according to police. Her cellphone was recovered in the area shortly after her disappearance.

“At some point, she went for a walk and then it was reported when she didn’t return,” Labell said. “That’s when we started the search.”

An initial investigation indicates Davis accidentally fell into the river and drowned.

New Hampshire State Police, New Hamshire Fish and Game, and the Raymond Police Department thoroughly scoured nearby wooded areas before shifting their search efforts to the river.

An autopsy has been planned for Thursday to determine an exact cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.

BREAKING: Police say the body of 25 Nicole Davis has been found in the water and believe her death to be an accidental drowning. She wandered away from a Raymond, NH campsite Saturday night. @7News pic.twitter.com/1shq6sAdWr — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) May 7, 2019

