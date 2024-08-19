BOSTON (WHDH) - A body was pulled from the water in Boston Harbor Monday morning.

The retrieval happened at the pier next to the Barking Crab restaurant.

Police said the call came in around 7:30 a.m.

No other details are yet available.

Detectives are investing the cause of death.

This is a developing story.

