BOSTON (WHDH) - A body was pulled from the water in Boston Harbor Monday morning.

The retrieval happened at the pier next to the Barking Crab restaurant.

Police said the call came in around 7:30 a.m.

No other details are yet available.

Detectives are investing the cause of death.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox