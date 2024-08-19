BOSTON (WHDH) - A body was pulled from the water in Boston Harbor Monday morning.
The retrieval happened at the pier next to the Barking Crab restaurant.
Police said the call came in around 7:30 a.m.
No other details are yet available.
Detectives are investing the cause of death.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)