LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A body was recovered from a car in a Lowell canal Wednesday morning.

Divers pulled the body from the water near Jackson Street and the Lowell courthouse. The area by the canal was blocked off as crews attempted to remove the car.

A passerby noticed portion of the fence along the canal was missing and called 911. Shortly after, a dive team discovered a body in an SUV underwater.

“I just wasn’t really sure what was going on, I thought it was a training exercise. I kind of just was with the crowd, looking to see what was happening, and saw the divers go under,” said Connor Balous.

Crews soon pulled the car from the canal, and police put crime scene tape around the vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

Detectives were reviewing surveillance video from the nearby courthouse. 7News sources said the car went into the water just after 3 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

