Body pulled from water at Charlestown yacht club

BOSTON (WHDH) - A body was pulled from the water Monday night at a yacht club in Charlestown, officials said.
Rescue crews responding around 7 p.m. to 28 Constitution Road for a report of a person in the water recovered a body.
The victim, a man in his 60s, has not yet been identified.
There were no indications of foul play and no obvious signs of trauma, according to a preliminary investigation.
The Boston Police Department is assisting with an investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.
