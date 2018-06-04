Body pulled from water at Charlestown yacht club

BOSTON (WHDH) - A body was pulled from the water Monday night at a yacht club in Charlestown, officials said.

Rescue crews responding around 7 p.m. to 28 Constitution Road for a report of a person in the water recovered a body.

The victim, a man in his 60s, has not yet been identified.

There were no indications of foul play and no obvious signs of trauma, according to a preliminary investigation.

The Boston Police Department is assisting with an investigation.

This is a breaking news story.

Tech Rescue response to 28 Constitution Rd Charlestown at approx 6:44 PM for a report of a person in the water. Person recovered by BFD. @bostonpolice on scene to investigate. pic.twitter.com/aQ4PiTOEpK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 4, 2018

