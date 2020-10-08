ROBBINSTON, Maine (AP) — A fire that swept through a home in Robbinston, Maine, has claimed a life, the state fire marshal’s office says.

Firefighters recovered the body of a 66-year-old man Wednesday evening. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The state medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy.

Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office are trying to determine what caused the fire.

