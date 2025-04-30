LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A body was recovered from a car in a Lowell river Wednesday morning.

Divers pulled the body from the water near Jackson Street and the Lowell courthouse. The area by the canal was blocked off as crews attempted to remove the car.

A portion of the fence along the canal was missing. One man said he saw the broken fence at 6:17 a.m. and reported it to the Department of Public Works.

Then, he saw emergency crews at the scene.

“I just wasn’t really sure what was going on, I thought it was a training exercise. I kind of just was with the crowd, looking to see what was happening, and saw the divers go under,” said Connor Balous.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

