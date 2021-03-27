ST. GEORGE, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine recovered a body from a harbor Friday evening following a large search.

The state Department of Marine Resources said its marine patrol, with the help of local fisherman, located the body at around 9 p.m. from Port Clyde Harbor in St. George.

The agency received a report earlier that a local fisherman’s skiff was found adrift in the harbor with no one aboard.

Marine patrol, along with members of the Knox County Sheriff’s office, local fire and EMS services, the U.S. Coast Guard, and others took part in the search of the harbor and nearby shoreline.

The body was taken to the state Medical Examiners Office in Augusta for an autopsy.

The marine resources department said the victim’s identity will be released after the family is notified. The investigation is ongoing.

