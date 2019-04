SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emeregency personnel recovered a body from a lake in Springfield Sunday morning.

Crews responding to Porter Lake in Forest Park for a report of the body of a man floating in the water just after 9 a.m. was able to recover the body, fire officials said.

No additional details were immediately available.

