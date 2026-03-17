WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A body was recovered from Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say it is believed to be the body of Jason Thomas, 45, who went missing on December 13, 2025.

Jason reportedly left his home the night of December 12, 2025 and did not return home. His wife reported him missing early the next morning.

On Tuesday, around 12:30 p.m., a detective from Wakefield police was searching the area, which had been frozen, and found what appeared to be a body.

No foul play is suspected based on primary information, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will work to confirm the identity and manner of death.

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