Body recovered from Merrimack River in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - The Hooksett, New Hampshire Police Department says a body has been recovered from the Merrimack River.

Officers responded to a stretch of the river located underneath the Main Street bridge just before 2 p.m. for reports to a body in the water, according to the department.

NH Marine Patrol and Hooksett Fire Department assisted in recovering the body which will be examined in an autopsy on Thursday.

Foul play is not suspected.

No further information was released.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)