MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating after the body of an adult male was recovered from Piscataquog River Thursday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., authorities responded to Second Street in Manchester after receiving a report from an individual who saw the body.

“The body of an adult male was later removed from the river by members of the Manchester Fire Department,” state police confirmed. “The identity of the subject is being withheld at this time pending notification to next of kin. An autopsy will be conducted by the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Marine Patrol Officer Casey Porter at Casey.G.Porter@dos.nh.gov or 603-630-4543.

