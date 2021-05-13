Body suspected to be missing New Yorker pulled from Pittsfield lake

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A body that is suspected to be a missing man from New York was pulled from a lake in Pittsfield Thursday afternoon.

Police discovered a car registered to that man, whose name was withheld until family could be notified, parked near the Pontoosuc Lake on Monday and began searching the water, according to the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities do not suspect foul play and are still actively investigating the apparent drowning.

The man was reported missing last week.

