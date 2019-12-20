HOUSTON (WHDH) — First responders worked swiftly to rescue a 20-year-old driver who became trapped inside his burning car following a crash in Houston on Dec. 8.

A sergeant with the Harris County Constable’s Office on his way home from his shift just before 6 a.m. found a car on fire and a wrecker driver trying desperately to free a trapped man inside, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the scene used multiple fire extinguishers to temporarily slow down the spreading flames while they worked to rescue the driver, whose right foot became caught underneath the damaged dashboard.

Deputies eventually pulled the driver out of the car just before the passenger compartment became fully engulfed.

“These deputies showed incredible courage as they worked together to save this man’s life,” said Constable Ted Heap. “You never know, until you find yourself in a situation like this, how you’ll react. The way they responded under extremely stressful and dangerous conditions makes me proud to wear the same Precinct 5 badge.”

The driver suffered multiple broken bones and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Authorities say he is expected to make a full recovery.

Some deputies suffered superficial burns.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver fell asleep behind the wheel prior to the crash.

