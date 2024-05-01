RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Newly released body camera video shows the moments before police shot and killed a man in the doorway of his apartment in Raynham Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 501 King Philip Street after officers received an initial call from the girlfriend of the man who died.

“The deceased had apparently been acting erratically, was fired from his job this morning after showing up for work intoxicated, and was being belligerent and aggressive,” the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

When police arrived, the DA’s office said, the man opened his door and immediately pointed a gun at officers.

The DA’s office said two officers fired their guns. Another officer deployed a stun gun.

The DA’s office said officers gave the man medical aid until paramedics arrived. He was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials identified the man who died as 35-year-old Stephen MacLean.

The DA’s office said MacLean had been arrested on Monday for allegedly intimidating a witness in a court case involving his girlfriend. MacLean was on probation in connection with an operating under the influence case but was released on personal recognizance following his latest arrest, according to the DA’s office.

The Raynham Police Department on Wednesday released the names of the officers involved in Tuesday’s shooting. Both officers are 12-year veterans of the police force and were placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policies and procedures, police said.

Raynham police said the officers will remain on leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the DA’s office.

Officials said the officers involved in this incident were taken to the hospital and treated for stress.

Back at the scene of the shooting, caution tape sealed off the area around MacLean’s apartment Tuesday evening.

One neighbor said they heard as many as five shots before seeing an ambulance leave the scene.

