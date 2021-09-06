NEW YORK (WHDH) - A terrifying fall left a man about 30 feet down a storm drain in New York City on Sunday morning.

First responders scaled down the storm drain and found the man conscious but dealing with pain in his ankle, according to the New York police and fire departments.

“He had been down in that hole for a long time so we wanted to move as fast as possible because he was in water so we were worried about hypothermia at that time,” New York firefighter Krist Kabashi said. “We just wanted to move him out of the hole as quickly as possible.”

Emergency crews kept the man calm as they worked for about 20 minutes to hoist him to safety.

The man was taken to an area hospital with a cut to his forehead and a possible broken leg.

Members of @NYPDSpecialops Emergency Service Unit & @FDNY responded this morning to a man who fell approximately 30 feet into a storm drain. In collaboration with our fellow first responders, watch the body-worn camera footage of this heroic rescue. pic.twitter.com/7uArlIi0qj — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 5, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)