Boeing CEO waived pay but got compensation worth $21 million

The CEO of Boeing gave up his salary for most of last year, but he still got stock benefits that push the value of his compensation to more than $21 million.

That’s according to a filing Boeing made Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Boeing had a bad year in 2020.

The company lost nearly $12 billion as its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, was grounded most of the year, and the pandemic hurt demand for new planes.

Calhoun’s 2020 compensation includes the rights eventually to $7 million in stock for returning the Max to service after two crashes that killed 346 people.

