Federal regulators are indicating they won’t meet Boeing’s schedule for approving the company’s next airliner, a new version of the two-aisle 777 (“Triple-7”) jet.

The Federal Aviation Administration is raising concerns about late changes Boeing is making in the plane’s software and hardware.

Boeing shares fell Monday on news of the FAA’s concerns.

Among other things, the safety regulator is worried about a test flight in December in which the plane’s nose pitched up or down without the pilots directing it to do so.

That was reminiscent of a factor in two crashes of another Boeing plane, the 737 Max.

