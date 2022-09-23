NORTH ATTLEBORO/PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) – A boil water notice for residents in North Attleboro and Plainville has been lifted.

The order was officially lifted at 4 p.m. on Friday, according to a joint-press release from both towns.

“We would like to thank our residents for their cooperation and understanding since the boil water order was issued,” North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg said in the release. “We assure our residents that the water has been thoroughly tested and has been deemed safe for public use.”

“Officials from our respective towns worked diligently to address the issue that was discovered earlier in the week and we thank Mass DEP for their support while the issue was resolved,” Plainville Town Manager Brian Noble said. “We would also like to thank everyone who helped distribute water over the past two days for residents in need.”

The boil water notice was first announced after E. coli was detected in routine water sample collections from Sept. 21. The E. coli was detected in a raw part of the water system and treatment facility North Attleboro shares with Plainville.

Residents in either town who have questions are asked to contact North Attleboro Department of Public Works at 508-695-7790 or the Plainville Department of Public Works at 508-699-2071, respectively.

