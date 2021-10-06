FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A boil water order has been issued in four Massachusetts communities after E. Coli was detected in the towns’ water supply.

The Mattapoisett River Valley Water District warned residents in Fairhaven, Marion, Mattapoisett, and Rochester that routine water samples collected on Tuesday tested positive for the presence of E. Coli.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has since been notified of the test results and repeat samples will be collected on Thursday for additional testing.

Officials say bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source, sometimes following heavy rain storms.

E. coli can make people sick and the bacteria is especially concerning for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of E. coli poisoning include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, jaundice, headaches, and fatigue.

Residents are being urged to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for at least one minute, and let it cool before using.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

