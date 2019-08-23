Boil water order issued in Hampton, NH after positive E. coli sample

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Aquarion residents in Hampton, New Hampshire are being asked to boil their water before drinking it after E. coli was detected, officials said.

The mandatory boil water order was issued by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services after E. coli was detected in the Aquarion distribution system on Wednesday.

The bacteria can make people sick and is especially concerning for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

“All consumers are being notified by the system and DES staff is working with the system to resolve the situation,” the statement read.

Aquarion put out a boil statement notice on the issue and say they are still investigating to determine the cause of the contamination, including a review of operations and collection of repeat bacteria samples.

Aquarion says, “at this time there is no indication of any irregularity in treatment and there were no main breaks in the vicinity.

The statement says to boil water for two minutes, and let it cool before using, or to use bottled water. Pre-boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing vegetables, food preparation, washing dishes, making infant formula, and making ice until further notice.

Aquarion will issue a credit of $20 on each customer account to cover the cost of bottled water.

For more information, you can visit http://www.aquarionwater.com or contact Aquarion Water Company at 1-800-732-9678.

