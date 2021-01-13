Boil water order issued in Natick after positive E. Coli samples identified

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Natick are being asked to boil their water before drinking it after E. Coli was detected, officials said.

The mandatory boil water order was issued by town officials after contaminated water was found at nine out of twelve sample sites on Tuesday.

The bacteria can make people sick and is especially concerning for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

Residents should bring the water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before use to kill any bacteria or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes until further notice.

As a precaution, all ice, beverages, uncooked foods, and formula made with tap water collected on or after Tuesday, January 5 should be thrown out.

The water sources that tested positive for E. Coli have been removed from operation and the town said they have increased water disinfection treatments.

For more information, contact the Natick DPW Water/Sewer Division at 508-647-6557 or 508-647-6550 option 8. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

