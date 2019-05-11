Boil water order issued in Onset after positive E. coli sample

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Onset are being asked to boil their water before drinking it after E. coli was detected, officials said.

The mandatory boil water order was issued by the Onset Water Department on Saturday after E. coli was detected in drinking water on Tuesday.

The bacteria can make people sick and is especially concerning for people with weakened immune systems.

“Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water,” the statement read.

Residents are also urged to, “discard any ice, beverages, formula, and uncooked foods that were prepared with water from the public water system on or after May 7, 2019.”

The water department has started adding chlorine to the water and is flushing the system while it investigates potential causes for the contamination.

Officials say they hope to have the issue resolved by Friday.

For more information, please contact the Onset Fire District Water Dept. at 508-295-0605. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by bacteria and other disease-causing organisms are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

