Boil water order issued in Reading after positive E. coli sample

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Reading are being asked to boil their water before drinking it after E. coli was detected, officials said.

The mandatory boil water order was issued by the Reading Water Department after E. coli was detected in a sample of drinking water at 295 Salem St. on Thursday.

The bacteria can make people sick and is especially concerning for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

The town of reading put out a boil statement notice on the issue urging residents to “boil water for at least one minute or use bottled water. You may cool the boiled water before using it. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, food preparation, pets, brushing teeth and washing dishes until further notice.”

Another set of water samples for the whole town were immediately collected on Friday.

Although sites upstream and downstream tested clean, the initial site retested positive.

Reading will maintain the boil order until at least Nov. 4.

Consumer information on boil orders and frequently asked questions can be found on the MassDEP website.

For more information, you can contact the Reading Water Operations Center at 781-942-6663 or check the Town website for updates at www.readingma.gov/water-division.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)