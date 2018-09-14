Boil water order issued in Stoneham after positive E. coli sample

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Stoneham are being asked to boil their water before drinking it after E. coli was detected, officials said.

The boil water order was issued by the Stoneham Water Department on Friday after E. coli was detected in drinking water a 15 Whipple Ave. on Wednesday, according to a message on the town’s website.

“As our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation,” the statement read, urging residents to “Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.”

“Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice,” the statement read. ” Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.”

The town is currently investigating the cause of the positive E. coli samples and the boil order is in effect until further notice.

For more information, call the Stoneham Department of Public Works at 781-438-0760.

