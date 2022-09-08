WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Wilmington are being asked to boil their water for at least a minute after the town’s department of public works learned a sample from their water system tested positive for E. coli bacteria.

The Wilmington DPW announced the discovery on Thursday, Sept. 8, shortly after collecting the test results and notifying the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Residents are also being asked to throw out “all ice, beverages, uncooked foods, and formula made with tap water collected on or after September 7, 2022.”

Per the release, the Town of Wilmington is now working with members of MassDEP, as well as the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority to monitor and address the issue.

“Once samples come back favorable and DEP approves lifting the order, a new message will be released to the public,” the DPW said.

According to the town’s website, Wilmington’s water distribution system includes four groundwater wells and two water treatment plants, encompassing some 138 miles’ worth of water mains and over 1,200 fire hydrants.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)