NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A boiler exploded in a North Reading apartment building Wednesday morning prompting a large response from first responders.

The explosion put holes in the walls of the building and scattered debris in the area.

According to the fire department, no one was hurt and the explosion did not spark a fire.

The American Red Cross is now helping those who live there find alternate housing for the time being.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)