Boiler gas leak leads to evacuation of elementary school in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A boiler gas leak led to the evacuation of an elementary school in Lawrence Thursday morning.

Staff at Parthum Elementary School, along with employees at Arlington Middle School and Oliver Partnership School, reported smelling gas, which prompted an investigation.

Officials evacuated Parthum and determined that a rooftop unit and boiler had a gas leak, Mayor Dan Rivera said.

Students and faculty members have been temporarily moved to Lawrence High School, according to Lawrence police.

Multiple agencies, including Columbia Gas, are on the scene.

No leak was reportedly found at Arlington, where crews were preparing boilers for the winter.

Rivera says those inside the school may have smelled some gas as crews cleared the system.

Air at Oliver was also tested and no gas was reportedly found.

Rivera stressed that these incidents are not related to the gas disaster of Sept. 13, which led to dozens of explosions and fires in the Merrimack Valley.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

The Parthum School has been evacuated due to an odor of Gas. The faculty and students have been temporarily relocated to Lawrence High School . This incident was NOT related to the recent gas emergency. This was the only school evacuated in the City this morning. pic.twitter.com/yVQrAAbFi8 — Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) October 4, 2018

URGENT: This morning the Parthum school was evacuated and two other schools in North Lawrence reported gas smells. These incidents are not related to the Gas Disaster of 9/13. The students of the Parthum are being moved to another School for now. It appears to be a rooftop (1/2) pic.twitter.com/k6h5iu5biU — Dan Rivera (@danrivera01843) October 4, 2018

The Oliver's air was tested and no gas was found. The superintendent and her staff will communicate with the parents and families about these matters. I will update folks as the day progresses. — Dan Rivera (@danrivera01843) October 4, 2018

